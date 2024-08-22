Taiwan's Lai, Ex-Japan PM Noda Confirm Peace Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te and former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda have confirmed continued collaboration between Taiwan and Japan to maintain regional peace and stability.

According to the Taiwanese president's office, Lai told Noda on Wednesday that Taiwan will protect the peace and stability of the region in cooperation with Japan. Noda replied that Japan is happy to provide support.

Noda, who is considering running in the leadership election of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan in September, was visiting Taiwan from Tuesday to Thursday.

Also on Wednesday, Noda gave a speech in a security forum in Taipei and stated that he opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, with China in mind.

From Japan, a nonpartisan group of lawmakers including Shigeru Ishiba, former secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and LDP Youth Division members visited Taiwan this month to see Lai.

