TEPCO to Decommission Some Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Reactors Early

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plans to decommission some reactors at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, earlier than scheduled, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

TEPCO plans to decommission some Kashiwazaki-Kariwa reactors within two years after the plant's No. 6 and No. 7 reactors go back online, the people said.

TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa is expected to meet with Masahiro Sakurai, mayor of Kashiwazaki, Niigata, as early as Thursday to brief him about the plan, the people said.

In TEPCO's 2019 plan presented to the city, the company pledged to take steps, including possible decommissioning, regarding at least one of the plant's No. 1 to No. 5 reactors within five years after the No. 6 and No. 7 reactors are reactivated.

The company hopes that decommissioning some reactors earlier than planned will help it win local support for the restart of the No. 6 and No. 7 reactors.

