U.S. Torpedo Attack Victims Remembered in Japan 80 Years On

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--A memorial event was held Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the Japanese evacuation ship Tsushima Maru, torpedoed by a U.S. submarine during World War II.

Survivors and bereaved families prayed for the victims at the ceremony in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan.

After participants observed a moment of silence, Masakatsu Takara, 84, a survivor of the attack and head of a group to remember the tragedy, made a speech, saying "I pray for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased victims."

"We must never repeat such a tragedy," Takara also said. "We'll pass on the preciousness of peace as a message from the children who were aboard the Tsushima Maru, hoping that the chain of retaliation will be broken around the world."

Hisashi Teruya, an 84-year-old survivor and storyteller, also participated in the ceremony, offering prayers for his mother and sister who perished in the attack.

