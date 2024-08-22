Japan Ministry Raids Kawasaki Heavy over Engine Data Tampering

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry conducted an on-site inspection Thursday of a Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. plant in the western Japan city of Kobe over ship engine data tampering by the company.

Three ministry officials entered the plant around 9:40 a.m. The raid, based on the marine pollution prevention law, will continue Friday.

The major Japanese heavy machinery maker said Wednesday that fuel economy data was found to have been falsified during test operations for 673 of the 674 ship engines for which manufacturing began in January 2000 and later.

The irregularities were discovered as Kawasaki Heavy checked the engines, subject to nitrogen oxide emission regulations, following the ministry's request that covered not only the company but also many other industry peers.

Kawasaki Heavy inappropriately tweaked testing equipment to keep emissions data within permissible ranges of customer specifications and reduce the variance of data.

