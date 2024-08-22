Japan Education Ministry to Hike Public School Teachers' Pay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry plans to raise the so-called adjustment pay for public school teachers that is paid in lieu of overtime pay, from 4 pct of monthly base pay to 13 pct, it was learned Thursday.

The ministry compiled the proposal to include in its budget request for fiscal 2025. The more than threefold increase in the adjustment pay is aimed at securing talent amid a decline in the number of aspiring teachers.

It plans to submit to next year's ordinary parliamentary session a bill to revise the special measures law on salaries of educational personnel of public compulsory education schools, which stipulates the amount of the adjustment pay. Changing the allowance would also require ordinance revisions by local governments, so the pay increase is expected to begin in 2026.

It would be the first hike in the adjustment pay in about 50 years since the special measures law entered into force in 1972.

The ministry also plans to raise allowances for teachers with heavy workloads, and for those in management positions such as principals and vice principals.

