TEPCO Cancels Trial Fuel Debris Removal at Fukushima Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Thursday canceled the experimental removal of nuclear fuel debris from the No. 2 reactor at its disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

The company began preparatory work around 7:25 a.m., but halted it after detecting an error in procedures to install debris removal equipment. TEPCO has not decided when to resume the work and is investigating the cause of the problem.

It would have been the first attempt to remove debris from a reactor container vessel since a meltdown accident at the plant was triggered by the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.

During the preparatory work, a remotely operated telescopic-type device, shaped like a fishing rod, was inserted just before the connection leading to the reactor containment vessel, but it was found that the order of five pipes attached to the device was wrong.

TEPCO had planned to insert the device into the containment vessel before spending about two weeks taking up to about 3 grams of debris from the bottom of the vessel.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]