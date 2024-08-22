TEPCO Halts Fukushima Nuclear Fuel Debris Removal Work

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Thursday halted experimental work to take out nuclear fuel debris from the No. 2 reactor of its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The suspension comes as the company found an error in procedures to install a debris removal equipment during preparatory work. TEPCO will not resume the experimental work on Thursday, and has yet to decide what to do from Friday.

Thursday's work was supposed to be the first time the company would remove debris from a reactor container vessel since the meltdown that occurred at the northeastern Japan plant back in March 2011 in the wake of a massive earthquake and tsunami.

According to TEPCO, preparatory work began around 7:25 a.m. Thursday.

Although a remotely operated telescopic-type device, shaped like a fishing rod, was inserted right up to the connection leading to the reactor container vessel, a worker found the error in procedures to install the device, resulting in work being stopped.

