Central Japan N-Plant Host Mayor Willing to OK Reactor Restart

Kashiwazaki, Niigata Pref., Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--The mayor of a central Japan city which hosts a part of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant indicated his willingness Thursday to greenlight the restart of its suspended reactors.

"We have reached a stage where we can accept a possible request for reactivation," Mayor Masahiro Sakurai of Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, said in the day's meeting with Tomoaki Kobayakawa, president of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., the plant's operator.

At their meeting in Kashiwazaki, Kobayakawa formally told the mayor of TEPCO's plan to decide on the possible decommissioning of some of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant's No. 1 to No. 5 reactors within two years after the No. 6 and No. 7 reactors are brought back online. Previously, the company planned to take such steps within five years after the two reactors are restarted.

Additionally, the president said that TEPCO will explain to the city how it will consider the composition of power supplies, including the possibility of reactor decommissioning, once the resumption of the No. 7 reactor's operations is within sight.

Safety inspections prior to reactivation were completed at the No. 7 reactor in June. The focus is now on whether TEPCO will be able to gain consent for its restart from local governments.

