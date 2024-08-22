Nippon Steel, JFE to Invest in Australian Coal Mine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nippon Steel Corp. and JFE Steel Corp. each said Thursday that they will invest in an Australian coal mine.

Nippon Steel is set to acquire a 20 pct stake in the Blackwater coal mine, located in the northeastern state of Queensland, for about 108 billion yen, while JFE will take a 10 pct stake for about 54 billion yen.

The move comes as high-quality coking coal is needed for advanced technology that uses hydrogen to produce iron efficiently while reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The two Japanese companies will conclude long-term procurement contracts to secure stable supplies of high-quality coking coal from the mine.

They will invest in a joint venture expected to be established between January and March next year for the development of the mine, owned by Australian coal mining firm Whitehaven Coal Ltd., and will participate in decision-making on the joint venture's business, with veto rights over important decisions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]