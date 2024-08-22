U.S. Envoy Urges Tokyo to Speed Up Efforts on Aid Hub

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel urged Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara to swiftly schedule a task force meeting on creating a hub for humanitarian aid and disaster relief, it was learned Thursday.

U.S. task force members "are ready to discuss the depot (for the storage of humanitarian aid and disaster relief resources) in detail," Emanuel said in letters to the ministers dated Wednesday.

He asked the ministers to provide the names of Japanese task force members and possible dates for the first meeting.

Washington is apparently urging Tokyo to make faster progress in efforts to set up the hub.

The two countries decided at their so-called two-plus-two security meeting of foreign and defense ministers last month to hold the first meeting of the task force, after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Joe Biden said in a joint statement released at their summit in April that their nations will mull relevant cooperation.

