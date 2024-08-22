Nissin Gets Antitrust Warning over Instant Noodle Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission warned Nissin Food Products Co. on Thursday that the company may have violated the antimonopoly law by forcing retailers to raise prices for five of its instant noodle products.

Nissin raised its suggested retail prices for these instant noodle products, including its flagship Cup Noodles, in June 2022 and June 2023 amid higher materials and fuel costs, the antitrust watchdog said.

The company urged retailers to raise their sales prices for the products, telling them that their rivals planned to do so. Nissin also set minimum prices for retailers’ sale days, according to the FTC.

The FTC found that Nissin’s acts prevented consumers from choosing shops selling products at lower prices and forced them to purchase at higher prices than they could have.

