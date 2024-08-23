Japan Retailers Getting Tough on Customer Abuse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of Japanese retailers and service providers have announced measures against customer abuse, such as making excessive demands and behaving disruptively to staff members.

Companies are beginning to refuse service and take other measures as they move to create safe working environments for their employees, who increasingly suffer psychologically from harassment, also including intimidation on social media.

Improving working environments is an urgent task to many businesses, which face labor shortages due to the declining population and a rebound in the number of tourists visiting from overseas.

"The era of 'the customer is always right' is over," a senior official at a major transportation service company said. "We'll go out of business even with plenty of customers if we have no employees."

On Aug. 9, convenience store chain Lawson Inc. published the industry's first basic policy for dealing with customer abuse. Listing "coercive speech and behavior," and "defamation," as well as physical abuse, as acts defined as harassment, it clearly stated that customers engaging in such acts may be refused entry into stores.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]