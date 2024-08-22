Astellas Pharma Worker Charged with Spying in China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Chinese authorities have indicted a Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma Inc. in his 50s on charges of espionage, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Thursday.

"China is a country that upholds the rule of law. We investigate and handle illegal and criminal activities in accordance with law," Mao said at a press conference.

"We hope the Japanese side will help its citizens develop the awareness of abiding by China's laws and regulations and not conducting illegal and criminal activities in our territory," she said.

Mao did not specify what the Astellas employee is alleged to have done to violate China's anti-espionage law.

The Astellas employee was detained in Beijing in March last year just as he was about to leave China.

