Hayashi, Takaichi Seen Announcing LDP Leadership Bids Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi and economic security minister Sanae Takaichi are expected to announce their respective bids for the presidency of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party next week, sources close to them said Thursday.

Hayashi is expected to meet on Friday with fellow members of an LDP faction formerly led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and decide when to announce his candidacy. He is coordinating to hold a press conference as early as Tuesday.

Takaichi held talks with LDP lawmakers who support her on Wednesday night and informed them of her intention to run in the Sept. 27 party leadership election. She is said to have secured 20 nominations necessary to run in the election.

More than 10 people, including the two, have emerged as potential candidates to replace Kishida, who has said he will not seek re-election as LDP president, meaning that he will step down after the party election.

Hayashi first ran for the LDP presidency in 2012, and the upcoming leadership election will be his second. He is currently a member of the House of Representatives, having served five terms in the House of Councillors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]