Koizumi Likely to Announce LDP Leadership Bid This Month

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is considering announcing his bid for the presidency of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party later this month, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63, is considering holding a press conference as early as Tuesday to announce his candidacy in the party's Sept. 27 presidential election.

Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, intends to announce her bid next week.

Digital transformation minister Taro Kono, 61, said that he will hold a press conference on Monday to announce his candidacy.

Some LDP members think that Koizumi, 43, can bring a sense of freshness to the party for his high name recognition and relatively young age.

