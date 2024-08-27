Kishida Successor to Continue to Face Challenge of Raising Wages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--A successor to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will continue to face the challenge of ensuring a virtuous cycle of rising prices and wages.

Kishida stressed the importance of overcoming deflation at his Aug. 14 news conference, where he announced a decision not to seek re-election in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election next month.

Since he took office in October 2021, Kishida has put priority on achieving wage increases that exceed price rises. He has repeatedly called on employers to raise salaries.

This spring, Japanese companies agreed to raise wages by over 5 pct on average in "shunto" annual talks with labor unions. Inflation-adjusted wages rose for the first time in 27 months in June.

A person close to the prime minister said, "This is a result of what he has done." But a government official said that "it is a temporary increase that reflects bonuses."

