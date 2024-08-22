Japan Big Caldera Took 9,000 Yrs to Amass Magma before Eruption

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese team said Thursday that it took an estimated 9,000 years for a massive magma chamber to form below undersea Kikai Caldera in southwestern Japan before its catastrophic eruption 7,300 years ago.

The team of the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, or JAMSTEC, and Kobe University analyzed sediments from the eruption extracted from a seabed near the huge caldera, located north of the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture, using the Japanese deep-sea scientific research vessel Chikyu.

In the eruption that occurred during Japan’s Jomon prehistoric period, pyroclastic flows, or currents of hot gas and volcanic matter, reached Kagoshima’s Osumi and Satsuma peninsulas at the southern tip of the Kyushu southwestern island, while volcanic ash traveled all the way to the Tohoku northeastern region.

“We’ve found that past ejecta are preserved in a way enabling us to trace the ages better under the seabed than on land,” said Takeshi Hanyu, deputy director at JAMSTEC’s Volcanoes and Earth’s Interior Research Center.

He added that the extraction method adopted in the Kikai Caldera project can be used to unravel the eruption history of underwater volcanoes in Tokyo’s Izu-Ogasawara island chains in the Pacific and the Okinawa-Amami region straddling Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]