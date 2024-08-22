Japan to Conduct New Survey of Sunken Tsushima Maru Ship

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to survey again the wreck of the Tsushima Maru, a schoolchildren evacuation ship sunk by a U.S. torpedo attack during World War II, Hanako Jimi, minister for Okinawa affairs, said Thursday.

The government plans to take photos of the vessel and collect the remains of evacuees and crew members, Jimi said at a memorial event in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, to mark 80 years since the sinking.

The Cabinet Office will seek funding for the survey in its budget request for fiscal 2025, which begins next April.

"It's very important to pass on memories (of war experiences) to next generations to prevent such memories from fading away," she said.

In 1997, the government located the wreck through an underwater search, but it did not try to salvage the vessel.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]