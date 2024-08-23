LDP Leadership Candidates Told to Have Tight Purse Strings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Candidates for the leadership race of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have been told to curb election expenses amid intense public scrutiny of political finances following the party's slush funds scandal.

The LDP's presidential election administrative committee has written to party lawmakers to seek "a leadership election that is not costly," given that spending a large amount of money for the Sept. 27 race is likely to attract heavy criticism.

However, there is deep-rooted opposition to spending cuts that would restrict election activities.

"In leadership elections, we should be able to make full use of money that we collected ourselves," a veteran secretary at one LDP faction said.

Such funds are spent on venue and dining expenses at hotels where candidates set up camp. In the heyday of factional politics in the past, a lot of money was spent to effectively buy votes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]