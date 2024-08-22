NHK Chief Apologizes for Senkaku Report on Chinese News

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--NHK President Nobuo Inaga apologized Thursday over an incident in which a Chinese newscaster said on the Japanese public broadcaster's Chinese-language news earlier this week that the Senkaku Islands, which are controlled by Japan but also claimed by China, are Chinese territory.

Inaba made the apology at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on the day.

"We take the incident extremely seriously," Inaba told reporters after the meeting. "We deeply apologize to our viewers and listeners and to the people (of Japan)."

NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp., has explained that the Chinese newscaster, in his 40s, was an outside staff member who had a contract with an NHK-affiliated organization. His contract was terminated on Wednesday.

NHK is considering seeking damages from and filing a criminal complaint against the Chinese man, while working to strengthen its governance system.

