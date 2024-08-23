S. Korea to Boost Cooperation with Japan over Abduction Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--South Korea plans to strengthen cooperation with Japan to solve the issue of North Korea's abductions of South Korean and Japanese nationals, South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho has said.

At a press conference with foreign media in Seoul on Thursday, Kim said, once information on Japanese abductees is obtained, South Korea plans to share it with the Japanese government.

In its survey on North Korean defectors, South Korea's unification ministry added a question item in April asking them whether they had seen any Japanese abductees in North Korea.

On Aug. 15, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol announced a strategy to inform North Korean people about a free South Korea to make them ardently desire a unification.

Kim said North Korean people have very strong interest in external information, stressing the importance of letting South Korean culture and other outside information flow into North Korea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]