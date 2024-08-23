Koizumi to Announce LDP Leadership Bid as Early as Aug. 30

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi will announce his candidacy in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election as early as Aug. 30, informed sources said Friday.

It will be the 43-year-old's first time to run in an LDP leadership election.

Possible candidates in the Sept. 27 election to pick the successor of current LDP President and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida advanced their election-related preparations on Friday, including seeking support from other party members. Kishida said last week that he will not seek re-election as party chief.

Digital transformation minister Taro Kono, 61, said that he will hold a press conference on Monday to announce his bid for LDP presidency. It will be his third attempt to clinch the party chief seat.

Former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 67, on Friday delivered a speech at a conference hosted in Tokyo by former House of Representatives Vice Speaker Seishiro Eto, an Ishiba supporter.

