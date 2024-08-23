Clinical Trial for Teething Medicine to Begin in Japan Next Month

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--A team of researchers in western Japan is set to begin clinical trials next month to develop medicine to help grow teeth.

The researchers, including from Kitano Hospital and Kyoto University Hospital, will conduct trials for teething medicine, aimed at treating people with congenital anodontia who are born with few teeth.

The experimental drug will first be administered to adult men who have lost back teeth to check its safety, before it is tested on children with congenital anodontia. The team aims to put the treatment into practical use in around 2030.

About one in 100 people are said to suffer from congenital anodontia, while one in 1,000 people have a genetic predisposition that leaves them missing six teeth or more. There is no fundamental treatment for the disorder, and child sufferers must have new dentures repeatedly made to fit them as they grow.

After discovering a protein, known as USAG-1, that suppresses tooth growth, the research group developed a drug that inhibits the function of the protein. Mice and dogs with congenital anodontia have been found to grow teeth when administered with the drug.

