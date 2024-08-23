Hyogo Panel Releases Power Harassment Report

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--A special investigative committee set up by the Hyogo prefectural assembly Friday released a report detailing alleged inappropriate practices by Governor Motohiko Saito including power harassment, or workplace bullying.

The interim report included new allegations that Saito "got furious for missing an elevator at a site he was visiting and yelled at prefectural government staff" and that he "took home crab prepared for staff" after hearing that the staff declined to receive it.

The report showed the results of a survey of 9,700 prefectural government employees over whether they have witnessed or heard of Saito's power harassment or inappropriate requests for goods or services.

The survey ended on Aug. 14. The report included responses submitted by Aug. 5.

The committee, set up to investigate allegations against Saito under Article 100 of the local autonomy law, also conducted its first questioning of prefectural government workers.

