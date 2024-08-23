Britain OKs Eisai's Novel Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab

Newsfrom Japan

London, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Britain's medicine regulator said Thursday that it approved a novel Alzheimer's drug developed jointly by Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co. and U.S. partner Biogen Inc.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved a product license for the drug lecanemab, making Britain the first country in Europe to greenlight the drug.

But the treatment is expected to be excluded from use in the National Health Service public health care system, due to its high cost relative to its efficacy.

A clinical trial showed that the administration of lecanemab to patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease reduced the decline in their cognitive functions by 27 pct compared with a control group.

According to Eisai, there are approximately 980,000 dementia patients in Britain, of which between 60 pct and 70 pct are believed to be suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

