Japan Govt to Take Steps for Stronger Food Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government aims to expand exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and other food items by developing new markets for such products, it was learned Friday.

The plan was presented at the day's meeting of related cabinet ministers at the prime minister's office. The government also indicated a policy to push ahead with efforts to boost the supply of products expected to see higher export demand.

"It is necessary to carry out efforts to both expand demand and improve supply capability," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, who chaired the meeting, said.

Despite China's ongoing import ban on Japanese fishery products, Tokyo upholds goals to increase exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and other food items to 2 trillion yen by 2025 and 5 trillion yen by 2030.

Specifically, the government hopes to spur consumption of Japanese foods overseas by offering culinary training to restaurants and retailers that have never used Japanese ingredients. It will also support the establishment of pre-packaged rice production and meat processing facilities which meet export destinations' health standards and the expansion of organic tea production.

