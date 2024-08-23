BOJ to Adjust Easing If Outlook Is Met: Gov. Ueda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda told a parliamentary meeting Friday that the central bank will adjust the degree of monetary easing if the probability of the economy and prices moving in line with the central bank's outlook increases.

Ueda made the comment in an off-session meeting of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Affairs while noting that the BOJ will "carefully assess" the impact of capital and financial market developments on its economic and price outlook and risks.

Ueda and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki attended the Lower House committee meeting, held to discuss the stock market plunge and the surge of the yen that followed the BOJ's decision at the end of July to raise interest rates.

"Domestic and foreign financial markets remain unstable, so we will closely monitor them with an extremely strong sense of tension for the time being," Ueda said.

On the yen's rapid ascent in early August, which led to a plunge in stock prices, the governor said that "a correction of the yen's one-sided depreciation progressed due to the global weakening of the dollar and our policy change."

