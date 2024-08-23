Zengyoren Chief Conveys Worry over Fishery Import Bans

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--The head of Japan's National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, or Zengyoren, expressed concern over the import bans on Japanese fishery products by China and other countries, in a meeting Friday with industry minister Ken Saito.

"The future is still unclear," Zengyoren chief Masanobu Sakamoto said in a visit to the industry ministry almost a year since the country began releasing treated water containing radioactive tritium from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea on Aug. 24, 2023. "We are very worried."

"We are working on various levels for the immediate removal of import restrictions" that were introduced in response to the start of the treated water discharge, Saito said. "The government will responsibly engage in (the discharge) until it is complete, even if it takes a long time."

Sakamoto thanked the minister for "caring about fishers and providing various support so that they can fish with a sense of security."

Saito said that the government takes very seriously the fact that TEPCO canceled the experimental removal of nuclear fuel debris from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 plant. He said that the government instructed the company to confirm the factors that led to the cancellation and swiftly take necessary measures with a sense of tension.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]