Completion of N-Fuel Reprocessing Plant in Japan Postponed Again

Aomori, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd. said Friday that it has postponed the completion date for a reprocessing plant for spent nuclear fuel in Rokkasho, Aomori Prefecture, due to prolonged safety screening by regulators.

The company previously planned to complete the plant as early as possible in the fiscal first half ending next month. The postponement marks the 27th delay.

Japan Nuclear Fuel also pushed back the completion time for a uranium-plutonium mixed oxide, or MOX, fuel plant adjacent to the reprocessing plant.

The company plans to report a new target date to the Aomori prefectural and Rokkasho village governments on Tuesday.

Japan Nuclear Fuel CEO Naohiro Masuda apologized for the postponement at a press conference in the city of Aomori after reporting the delay to prefectural officials.

