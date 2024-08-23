1 Year On, No Abnormality Found in Tritium Levels off Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--The concentration of tritium in seawater near Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant has remained below safety standards since the plant started releasing treated water into the ocean a year ago, according to the company and the Japanese government.

The plant has so far discharged 60,000 tons of treated water, which contains small amounts of radioactive tritium, into the sea after diluting it with seawater. It is expected to take about 30 years for the plant to complete the release of treated water.

The Japanese government has been urging China to lift its ban on imports of Japanese fishery products that was introduced in protest against the treated water release.

Masanobu Sakamoto, chief of Japan's National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, urged industry minister Ken Saito on Friday to boost diplomatic efforts to have the Chinese ban lifted.

"Japanese fishery products have suffered major damage," Sakamoto said. "Exports have not returned to levels and we can do nothing about China's action," he said.

