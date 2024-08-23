Kioxia Applies for Stock Listing on TSE

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp. has applied for approval for stock listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The company aims to go public in October, hoping to have a market capitalization of more than 1.5 trillion yen.

The public offering is aimed at preparing for massive capital investment to meet growing demand for semiconductors for use in data centers.

Kioxia, a former semiconductor memory company separated from Toshiba Corp., was sold to a consortium led by U.S. investment firm Bain Capital for some 2 trillion yen in 2018.

Toshiba, which currently owns about 40 pct of Kioxia, and Bain Capital plan to sell their shares in the chipmaker in stages after the stock listing.

