Once Allies, Ishiba, Kono, Koizumi to Fight over LDP Election Votes

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Former Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, digital transformation minister Taro Kono and former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi are expected to scuffle for support in an upcoming presidential election for the Japanese ruling party, after cooperating in the previous 2021 party election.

The three, collectively dubbed the "Koishikawa coalition" after kanji characters from each of their last names, will part ways for the Sept. 27 LDP presidential election to jostle for party member support.

On Saturday, Ishiba announced that he will run in the upcoming election, which will be held to decide a successor to current LDP chief and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kono will hold a press conference on Monday to announce his candidacy, while Koizumi is expected to declare his bid on Friday.

While Ishiba has voiced hopes for the three to work together, many within the party are not convinced that cooperation is on the table in the looming election.

