Ishiba Declares Bid in LDP Leadership Race

Yazu, Tottori Pref., Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Shigeru Ishiba, former secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, announced his bid for LDP presidency in his hometown of Yazu in the western Japan prefecture of Tottori on Saturday.

The Sept. 27 LDP presidential election will be the fifth attempt at the party's top post for Ishiba, 67, who positioned the race as the culmination of his political life and his last battle.

In connection with the LDP's high-profile slush funds scandal, Ishiba stressed the importance of seeking the people's judgment promptly and expressed readiness to dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament, for a snap election at an early date if elected as prime minister.

Ishiba said the LDP Election Strategy Committee should thoroughly deliberate on whether lawmakers linked to the scandal deserve to be the party's official candidates in the upcoming election. "I'll make maximum efforts to enhance transparency (of political funds)," he added.

"Politics will change. The LDP will change," Ishiba said. "I'm the one who can make it happen."

