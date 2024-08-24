Japanese-Language Newspaper in Philippines to Resume Publication

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Daily Manila Shimbun, a Japanese-language newspaper in the Philippines, will resume publication of its print edition on Sept. 1, after it was halted twice in the past.

The delivery of the paper will be limited to regions such as the Manila metropolitan area in the northern part of the Philippines. The paper was previously available also in the central part of the country, including Cebu Island.

The publication of the paper, which started in 1992, was halted at the end of December 2021 partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the publication was later resumed, it was suspended again in November 2023. Since then, the paper has been posting news stories on a membership website.

The publication restart was decided as some readers including those from the local Japanese community said that they want to read news on the paper's print edition and as the publisher's executive team changed.

