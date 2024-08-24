Ohtani Becomes 6th MLB Player to Reach 40 Homers, 40 Stolen Bases

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani on Friday became the fastest player in Major League Baseball history and only the sixth MLB player ever to achieve 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season.

The 30-year-old baseball sensation also became the first Japanese player in the MLB to achieve this feat.

At Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Ohtani in the fourth inning stole second base, securing his 40th stolen base of the season.

He then ended the game with a walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning, clinching his 40th home run. This was the first walk-off homer in his career.

"I'm relieved, rather than happy," Ohtani told reporters after achieving the 40-40 milestone.

