TEPCO Aims to Dismantle Water Tanks at Fukushima from 2025

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. aims to start in 2025 dismantling tanks used for storing treated wastewater that have become empty through its discharges of the water into the Pacific since August last year.

TEPCO released a total of 60,000 tons of treated water from its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in eight rounds of discharges over the past year.

Investigations by the government and TEPCO in the surrounding sea areas have shown that the concentration of the radioactive substance tritium, contained in the treated water, is far below the safety limit. Last month, the International Atomic Energy Agency published a report that the water releases meet international safety standards.

TEPCO will begin dismantling the empty tanks as early as next year so that the space occupied by the tanks will be used as a site for full-scale work to remove nuclear fuel debris in reactor buildings generated by the meltdown accident, which followed the March 2011 temblor and tsunami that hit hard the Tohoku northeastern region.

The water releases have been progressing largely according to plan, but there have been some suspensions, including one in March this year following a major quake and another in April due to a power supply interruption caused by damage to an underground cable during on-site excavation work.

