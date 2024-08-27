BOJ Monetary Policy Appropriate: U.S. Economist Posen

Newsfrom Japan

Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--U.S. economist Adam Posen has expressed his approval of the Bank of Japan's current monetary tightening cycle as the Japanese economy is generally progressing as the BOJ expects.

Given the economic developments, "there is room to raise rates," Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said in an interview with Jiji Press on the sidelines of last week's symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole in the U.S. state of Wyoming.

"The tightening bias is appropriate," he continued.

While the BOJ maintains its interest rate hike campaign, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England have already begun to cut interest rates for the first time in over four years.

In his Jackson Hole speech Friday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also stated that the "time has come" for the Fed to begin monetary easing, indicating that the Fed will lower interest rates at its next monetary policy meeting in September.

