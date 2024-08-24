Japan to Compile Additional Measures to Support Fisheries Industry

Newsfrom Japan

Iwaki, Fukushima Pref., Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday said that his government will, by the end of this month, show the direction of additional measures to support fishery operators, which will be included in an economic package to be compiled this autumn.

The additional measures will be put in place to help fishery operators hurt by China's blanket ban on imports of Japanese fishery products, which was introduced in response to Japan starting to release into the ocean tritium-containing treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant on Aug. 24, 2023.

With Saturday marking a year since the start of the treated water discharge from the meltdown-stricken plant in northeastern Japan, Kishida visited the Onahama fish market in Iwaki in Fukushima Prefecture.

While noting that Japan has found alternative sales channels for around half of its fisheries product exports to China, Kishida said, "We've been unable to completely replace (the Chinese sales channels)."

"We need to continue to implement all possible means" to tackle this issue, he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]