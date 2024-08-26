Tight Security Eyed for LDP Election Speeches after Trump Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--With the COVID-19 pandemic over, nationwide stump speeches are expected to return for next month's leadership election for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, though under tight security following a string of events such as the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Seeing its fortunes decline due to a slush fund scandal, the LDP hopes to achieve a turnaround by attracting public attention to the Sept. 27 party election amid speculation that the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, may be dissolved for a general election this autumn.

The official campaign period for the September election to pick a successor to outgoing LDP President Fumio Kishida, who is also set to resign as prime minister, is scheduled to begin on Sept. 12.

In past LDP presidential races, candidates toured Japan holding stump speeches and attending debate sessions. In the 2012 contest, fought by five candidates, including Shinzo Abe, who won the race, stump speeches were delivered at about 20 places, from the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido to Okinawa Prefecture in southernmost Japan.

In the most recent LDP leadership race in 2021, the spread of the coronavirus forced candidates to hold debate sessions online.

