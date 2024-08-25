TEPCO Completes 4th Round of FY 2024 Treated Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Sunday that it has completed the fourth round of the fiscal 2024 release of treated water into the ocean from its disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

Since the discharge began on Aug. 24 last year, TEPCO has released some 62,400 tons of the treated water, which contains small amounts of radioactive tritium, in a total of eight rounds.

In each round, about 7,800 tons of treated water was diluted with a large amount of seawater before being discharged offshore, at a point about 1 kilometer from the plant, through an undersea tunnel over a two-week period.

The Japanese government and TEPCO have been monitoring tritium levels in nearby waters. The levels have been well below the government-set standard.

TEPCO plans three more rounds of the discharge in the current fiscal year ending in March 2025.

