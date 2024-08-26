Japan Adds Support for Women's Health to Attractive Stock Criteria

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry added support for women's health to its criteria for selecting stocks of companies that are outstanding in terms of encouraging women's empowerment in the workplace.

Since fiscal 2012, the ministry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange have been selecting such companies as "Nadeshiko" Brands to introduce them as attractive stocks to investors. The initiative is aimed at encouraging companies to support women's medium- and long-term career development.

Up to some 30 companies with a high proportion of female managers and superior support for child-rearing are chosen as Nadeshiko Brand issues per year. In fiscal 2023, a new category was added to recognize outstanding initiatives helping employees strike a balance between work and child care.

However, support for women's health had been largely ignored in the selection process. The criteria now include support for women using services such as health tracking apps and body-warming sanitary products, and whether to allow women to take menstrual leave.

For fiscal 2024, which started last April, the selection process began Monday and applications will be accepted until Oct. 18. Selected companies will be announced by the end of next March.

