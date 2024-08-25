Japan Crown Prince, Princess Attend Entomology Conference

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko on Sunday attended the opening ceremony of the 27th International Congress of Entomology in the western Japan city of Kyoto.

Their 17-year-old son, Prince Hisahito, also joined the event, held at the Kyoto International Conference Center, on a private basis.

The conference is a forum for presentations of research on entomology in general. It is the second time the conference has been held in Japan.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, Prince Hisahito, who has strong interest in insects, was invited to visit the conference by its organizing committee.

Delivering an address in English at the opening ceremony, Crown Prince Akishino said he hopes the conference will contribute to the development and deepening of entomology.

