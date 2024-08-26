Izumi Says He Will Prepare for CDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Kenta Izumi, head of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said Monday that he will make preparations to run for re-election.

"I want to go ahead with preparations with enthusiasm while consulting with my colleagues," Izumi, 50, told reporters, referring to the CDP's leadership election set for Sept. 23.

Izumi made the comments after he received 106 signatures from local assembly members calling on him to seek re-election as CDP leader.

Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, 67, who is considering running in the election, said in a post on his website, "The next party leader may be required to have a sense of stability rather than a sense of renewal."

Former CDP leader Yukio Edano, 60, has already announced his candidacy.

