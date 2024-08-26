Fujitsu to Create Clinical Trial Documents Automatically

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Fujitsu Ltd. said Monday that it will begin a service for automatically creating clinical trial documents as part of efforts to accelerate digitalization in the area.

The Japanese technology firm expects to secure 20 billion yen in revenue from the service in fiscal 2030, which ends in March 2031.

To launch the service, Fujitsu last month formed a strategic partnership with Paradigm Health Inc., a U.S. startup that provides advanced clinical trial platforms.

Fujitsu's new service is aimed at addressing the challenge of so-called drug loss in Japan, in which drugs approved overseas are not used in Japan, by attracting global clinical trials to the country.

The number of drugs that are in use outside of Japan but are not approved for use in Japan had risen to 143 as of March 2023.

