Kono Announces LDP Leadership Bid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese digital transformation minister Taro Kono on Monday announced his candidacy for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election.

In a press conference, Kono, 61, called on LDP lawmakers involved in a party slush fund scandal to repay amounts not recorded in their political funds reports.

Kono became the third person to launch a bid for the LDP leadership and the first among sitting cabinet members. Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, and former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 67, have already announced their candidacy for the Sept. 27 party presidential election.

On the slush fund scandal, Kono said that "it is difficult to uncover facts that prosecutors could not find in their investigations," and that the best resolution was for lawmakers involved to "take responsibility by paying back the amounts that were not recorded."

He put forward a plan to make the repayment a prerequisite for party endorsements as candidates for the next election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, and said that the lawmakers involved should "seek the judgment of the public in a general election as a party candidate."

