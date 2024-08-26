Kono Declares LDP Leadership Bid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese digital transformation minister Taro Kono on Monday declared his candidacy for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election.

In a press conference, Kono, 61, signaled his willingness to consider building new nuclear power plants to replace existing ones. He also said he will "restore fiscal discipline."

Kono is the third person to launch a bid for the LDP leadership and the first among sitting cabinet members.

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, and former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 67, have already announced their candidacy for the Sept. 27 party presidential election.

In his press conference, Kono said he intends to call on LDP lawmakers involved in a party slush fund scandal to repay amounts not recorded in their political funds reports.

