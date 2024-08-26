Car Insurance Premiums to Rise by 3.5 to 5 Pct Next Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Four major Japanese nonlife insurance companies plan to raise car insurance premiums by around 3.5 to 5 pct in January, it was learned Monday.

The increases will reflect higher insurance payouts amid rising prices and a rise in the number of natural disasters.

The four companies are Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co.

Tokio Marine is eyeing an increase of about 3.5 pct, while Sompo Japan, which skipped a hike this year over an auto insurance scandal involving then used car dealer Bigmotor Co., is looking at a 5 pct increase, informed sources said.

In June, the General Insurance Rating Organization of Japan, made up of nonlife insurance companies, said that it would raise the benchmark for vehicle insurance premiums by about 5.7 pct.

