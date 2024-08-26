SDF to End Noto Quake Relief Mission This Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Self-Defense Forces will end its disaster relief mission following the magnitude-7.6 Jan. 1 earthquake on the Noto Peninsula, central Japan, at the end of this month, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Monday.

The mission has already been the SDF’s longest disaster response operations.

Currently, about 120 SDF members are engaged in providing bathing services to affected people in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture.

“The disaster relief mission will end at the end of August in line with the resumption of private-sector bathing services and the restoration of the water supply,” Kihara said.

