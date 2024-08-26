Dollar Falls to 3-Week Lows in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--The dollar fell below 144 yen in Tokyo trading Monday, hitting its lowest levels in three weeks on expectations that the gap between Japanese and U.S. interest rates will narrow.

At 5 p.m., the dollar was at 143.88-89 yen, down from 145.82-83 yen at 5 p.m. Friday.

Dollar selling increased after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a Jackson Hole speech Friday that "the time has come for policy to adjust," temporarily sending the U.S. currency down to around 143.50 yen in Tokyo.

Powell's "willingness to cut interest rates was greater than what (market players) expected," an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service company said, adding that the Fed may lower rates by 0.5 percentage point at a meeting in September instead of 0.25 point.

The yen's upward trend was also supported by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's parliamentary remarks on Friday that the Japanese central bank remains committed to raising interest rates if the economy and prices move as expected.

