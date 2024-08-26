Japan Draws Up International Health Strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry on Monday adopted an international health strategy to develop the country's medical and nursing care industries.

The strategy calls for meeting foreign demand and disseminating Japanese healthcare know-how and medical technology abroad.

Under the strategy, a "UHC (Universal Health Coverage) Knowledge Hub" will be established in Japan next year in cooperation with the World Health Organization and the World Bank to train policymakers from the health and finance ministries of low- and middle-income countries.

The strategy also includes a pilot project to accept some 20 foreign students at medical faculties of Japanese universities, in a bid to help other Asian countries develop medical personnel.

The government will also help medical institutions hire interpreters and coordinators, as part of efforts to attract medical tourists from abroad.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]